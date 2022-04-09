Danville police locate vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run, still seeking driver

Danville police have located a vehicle they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run April 2 on Franklin Turnpike that lead to the death of a 26-year-old Danville man, but they are still searching for the driver.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. April 2 near the city limits at Orphanage Road, authorities reported. Tyler Herndon, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained severe injuries in the crash. He died Tuesday.

That's the same day authorities released a photo of the black four-door vehicle suspected to be involved.

"Hundreds of tips were sent in and some of the supportive and caring members of the community provided invaluable leads which allowed the vehicle to be identified as a 2015 Buick Verano, which was located and is now in the custody of the Danville Police Department," authorities wrote in a Friday evening news release. "The Danville Police Department wants to thank everyone who called, emailed, texted, messages, or used any means to get information on the vehicle in this case."

However, police are asking for more help to find the driver of the Buick.

"The Danville Police Department would continue to ask anyone who saw the suspected driver, knows the suspected driver, spoke to the suspected driver after the incident, saw the suspect vehicle before or after this incident last Saturday and its driver, or witnessed any portion of this accident to please contact the Danville Police Department," the release stated. "A conversation with investigators may help further this investigation to conclusion."

In addition, Danville officials are asking residents who live in the area of the Gas House on Franklin Turnpike and Orphanage Road — or any connecting streets running off of Franklin Turnpike between those two streets, including the Shadowwood neighborhood — with video cameras to review the footage and reach out to police.

Anyone giving information that leads to an arrest in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, the release stated.

Residents may reach out to the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to approaching police officers or reaching out through social media, residents may use the crime tips app CARE.