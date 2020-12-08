Danville police make arrest in Dec. 1 robbery, abduction

A 20-year-old Danville man was arrested last week in a Dec. 1 robbery and abduction case, Danville police reported.

Police said it was on the evening of Dec. 1 that a victim reported "he met a man that he did not know in order to buy drugs," according to a news release.

The man and suspect, identified as David Hampton, walked to a house in the 100 block of Murphy Circle where the suspect "pulled a pistol, hit the victim in the head and forced the victim inside a house," police wrote in a news release.

The suspect took personal items from the man and then left. The victim suffered bruises and other minor injuries from the assault, police reported.

Authorities developed Hampton as a suspect. That led them to obtain a search warrant for a house in the 100 block of Setliff Street where they located the victim’s belongings, the news release stated.

Hampton was arrested the following day in Danville without incident.

Police report the city has experienced a record low of 11 reported robberies through Tuesday and police have "solved 10 of those robberies."

Anyone with information in this case may call 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE.