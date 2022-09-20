Danville police make multiple arrests in car thefts

The Danville Police Department has arrested several suspects in connection with thefts of motor vehicles as well as firearms and personal items left in unlocked vehicles.

In the first arrests, Danville police stopped a black 2008 BMW with improper tags early Monday morning matching the description of a vehicle stolen from Woodland Drive.

Four suspects were detained, according to a news release from the police department. They included 18-year-old Anthony Rajuan Smith and 18-year-old Maihjlik Nywun James, both of Danville, and a 17-year-old juvenile driver and a 13-year-old juvenile.

In addition, a follow-up investigation on those suspects led to the discovery of a second vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Crosstek stolen from Mountain View Avenue on Sept. 16, according to the news release.

Items stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles were also recovered in the second vehicle recovery including three firearms, purses and credit cards, according to the news release.

A fifth suspect, 24-year-old Danville resident Denzil Lamir Bethel, was arrested.

Bethel faces charges of three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of receiving stolen property.

James is charged with larceny, credit card theft, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Smith has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with a vehicle, four counts of larceny and credit card theft.

The juveniles are charged with receiving stolen property, auto theft, transfer of a stolen vehicle, vandalism and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The adult suspects were being placed at the Danville City Jail, and the juveniles were referred to juvenile intake for placement or release, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending and likely. The police department reminds residnts to lock up valuables, secure firearms, and refrain from leaving vehicles running or with keys easily accessible inside.