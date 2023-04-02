A 39-year-old Danville man was killed after being hit by a train Sunday morning.

Authorities report an Amtrak passenger train was traveling northbound near Selma and Lanier Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. when Cedric Coles, 39, was struck and killed.

He was pronounced dead by the Danville Life Saving Crew at the scene, police wrote in a news release. Coles’ family has been notified.

The Danville Police Department and Amtrak are investigating.

