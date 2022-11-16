Danville police: Man shot in 'isolated incident' between two individuals

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a Danville man Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road at about 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Police believe the suspect and victim "met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident," the release stated.

The exact location of the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso that police said wasn't life-threatening. The victim was transported for medical treatment, the release stated.

"It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals," the release stated.

The release didn't reveal any details on the suspect. As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect was not in custody, Jennifer M. Bowles, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department through any platform by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Residents also may approach any officer, use social media or email tips to crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Police also encourage the use of the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.