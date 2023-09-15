Five officers with the Danville Police Department have received an award for valor, according to a news release from the city of Danville.

Cpl. Todd J. Hawkins, officer Lance I. Neighbors, detective Lt. John. D. Dixon, detective Sgt. Richard P. Wright and detective Jordan T. Land were honored and presented the 2023 Valor Award during the annual Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet in Norfolk on Tuesday.

The association’s Award for Valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk. This is the most prestigious award that the association makes to officers.

Officers received the award following an incident that occurred on Feb. 10, leading up to the arrest of suspect Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle after a brief pursuit, according to the news release.

Swanson was spotted by officers on Parker Road and was wanted for a robbery that occurred earlier in the day. After being spotted, Swanson fired shots at officers and fled from Parker Road. One officer returned fire. Neither Swanson nor the officer was struck by gunfire.

Earlier that day, Swanson was involved in a domestic dispute and injured one person while committing robbery.

Swanson fled from Parker Road and was later spotted and pursued until he crashed on Greenwich Circle and fled on foot.

Detectives gave chase and encountered the suspect as he was trying to force his way into the occupied residence.

The suspect was armed and began yelling at the officers present. Detectives immediately began to de-escalate Swanson by calling him by name and began reasoning with him while other detectives provided lethal cover.

They were able to build a quick rapport with Swanson, which led to dialogue between the detectives and the suspect. Detectives persuaded Swanson to drop the firearm and surrender.

The officers and detectives remained calm and professional during the hostile situation where shots had been fired.

They were able to think clearly and made quick decisions that led to the safety of residents, students, parents, staff, and bystanders.

Although their adrenaline was high, they were still able to work to de-escalate the situation with an armed suspect that had already shot at the police. They showed empathy and courage to apprehend a violent offender quickly and successfully without anybody being seriously hurt or injured.