Danville police release suspect vehicle details in burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop

Authorities on Monday afternoon released information on a vehicle sought in a Jan. 4 pawn shop burglary on Riverside Drive in Danville.

The Danville Police Department — in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — is still looking for a suspect after multiple firearms were stolen from Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive.

The vehicle appears to be a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper and damage to the left rear, police reported in a news release Monday afternoon.

The burglary occurred between 3:50 and 4 a.m. Jan. 4.

Multiple agencies are offering a reward totaling $6,000 for information that that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who may have information may contact the Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or call 911 if the suspect’s location is immediately known. Otherwise, residents may call non-emergency dispatch at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE.