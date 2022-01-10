 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking
DANVILLE

Danville police release suspect vehicle details in burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop

  • 0
Car

A vehicle police believe was involved in a Jan. 4 burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop appears to be a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper and damage to the left rear, police reported in a news release Monday afternoon.

 Danville Police Department, contributed

Authorities on Monday afternoon released information on a vehicle sought in a Jan. 4 pawn shop burglary on Riverside Drive in Danville.

The Danville Police Department — in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — is still looking for a suspect after multiple firearms were stolen from Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive.

The vehicle appears to be a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper and damage to the left rear, police reported in a news release Monday afternoon.

Suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect from a surveillance video after firearms were stolen between 3:50 and 4 a.m. Tuesday at Riverside Pawn Shop in Danville.

The burglary occurred between 3:50 and 4 a.m. Jan. 4.

Multiple agencies are offering a reward totaling $6,000 for information that that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who may have information may contact the Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or call 911 if the suspect’s location is immediately known. Otherwise, residents may call non-emergency dispatch at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor calls fatal Bronx fire 'horrific'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert