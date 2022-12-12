Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities

Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places “a time before,” said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

“It is a very active investigation,” Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday afternoon.

One person was found dead in the 100 block of Wimbush Place and the other was found in the 400 block of Gilbert Drive. Richardson would not identify the victims.

“No information on the victims is being released,” he said.

Two people overdosing and dying on the same day in Danville is highly unusual, he said.

“This is abnormal,” Richardson said.

The Danville Police Department said in a news release Sunday it was investigating two likely unintentional overdose deaths. Though police are not sure, they believe the fatalities were fentanyl-related.

“The belief is fentanyl or fentanyl-based mixtures [fentanyl blended with other drugs] played a role in their deaths,” Richardson said, adding that it is commonly mixed with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine or pills.

As a response to the overdose deaths, police are reminding the public of the dangers of using illegal substances and unknown pills, as well as what may appear to be prescription pills.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure/ingestion or skin contact. It can also be administered intravenously, intramuscularly or as a skin patch.

“This is terribly deadly beyond what we’ve seen before,” Richardson said.

Police are waiting on results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Any substances that may have been seized by the department will be sent to a lab for testing, for the the safety of officers, Richardson said.

“It would not be tested here,” he said.

Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance.

Investigators aren’t sure whether the victims had consumed fentanyl or fentanyl-related drugs or had unintentionally absorbed the substance(s) into their bodies some other way, he said.

“It can be fatal without the person intentionally ingesting it,” Richardson said, adding that drug users may purchase and consume fentanyl-laced pills or illicit drugs without knowing it.

“This is a major, major life or death situation for people fighting addiction,” Richardson said. “You just don’t know what you’re getting.”

All illegal drugs carry a high risk of overdose or death and the police department understands the serious threats associated with being the victim of addiction, the news release states.

“Although the exact mixture and source of today’s overdoses is still being investigated, the deaths are a serious reminder of the unknown content when purchasing, ingesting, or even being present around suspected illegal drugs,” the news release issued Sunday evening states.

Fentanyl is a powerful substance of choice for those addicted to drugs and who have built up a high tolerance after long-term use.

The police department’s special investigations section has seized drugs in the recent past with an increase in the presence of fentanyl mixtures, as well as pure fentanyl, according to the release.

“We’ve seen an increase in 2022 over the previous couple of years,” Richardson said, adding that there has also been an increase in distribution of naloxone by police to counter overdoses in individuals.

When asked where the fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs were coming from, Richardson said they were coming from Mexico.

“The sources are ultimately south of the border,” he said.

The police department reminds those suffering from addiction that the department can connect them with treatment services to battle the disease.

“Requesting that help can be done without any fear of criminal prosecution,” police said in a news release.

Anyone needing help or who has information on illegal deadly drugs in Danville they wish to share can contact the Danville Police Department in several ways.

They can call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or call 911.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer the see, connect through social media, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to arrest or convictions may be eligible for a cash reward.