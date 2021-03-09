 Skip to main content
Danville police search for person of interest in February shooting
Danville police search for person of interest in February shooting

Suspect

Investigators are looking for the man pictured in this surveillance photo in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Feb. 24.

 Danville Police Department, provided

Danville police announced Tuesday afternoon they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a February shooting.

Authorities believe the shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Main Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

Two people were victims of "an aggravated assault when someone shot into their vehicle," police wrote in a news release. A 25-year-old Danville man was hit multiple times. The passenger then got into the driver's seat and took the injured man to the Sovah Health-Danville emergency room. Police reported he was in stable condition.

Investigators identified a person of interest found in surveillance footage and are looking for that individual. The release stated he was a passenger in a dark-colored Nissan Altima with no front license plate.

Police are asking that anyone who may recognize this person or who may have information on the case to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

