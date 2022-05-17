Danville police search for suspect in Tuesday morning shooting death

Danville police are searching for a suspect in the Tuesday morning fatal shooting at Purdum Woods apartment complex off Richmond Boulevard.

Police responded to the complex at 9:31 a.m. for a call about a man being shot outside an apartment. The victim, Brandon Alexander Gore, 29, of Danville, was found suffering from the wound in the breezeway of the K building, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Police have identified Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, as a person of interest in the case.

Menjivar left the apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Boulevard on foot. He was wearing a white tank-top-style T-shirt and still had a handgun when he left, according to the news release.

"Police are actively searching for Andrew Menjivar at this time, including the use of a trained K9 for tracking," Capt. Steve Richardson wrote in the news release.

The two men were acquaintances, according to police. The incident was not random or gang-related.

The Danville Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Menjivar or may have seen him moving around Tuesday morning to contact the Danville Police Department by calling 911.

Although no direct threat to the public is known, the police department is asking citizens to contact 911 and avoid direct contact should they encounter Menjivar as he may still be armed.

Crime scene and investigators are actively working the crime scene and further updates will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information on Manjivar's location or who has information about the homicide may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use the department's crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

