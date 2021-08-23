Danville police search for suspect in two Sunday night robberies

Danville police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" in two Sunday night robberies.

The first incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. at Food Lion on South Boston Road, police reported in a news release.

While officers were still on scene at that robbery, another one was reported at 9:40 p.m. at Fas Mart on South Main Street. Authorities believe the same individual held up both establishments.

The suspect — described as a Black man with a beard — flashed a handgun and "obtained money from the cashier at both businesses," a news release reported.

He was wearing a red shirt at Food Lion, but changed into a white shirt in the Fas Mart robbery.

"The jeans, shoes, mask, and physical features indicate the same individual is responsible for these two robberies," police wrote in the news release.

After making off with an undisclosed amount of money from each store, the suspect was last seen heading south on Va. 86 into North Carolina.

"We are thankful that no one was injured in either incident," the news release stated.