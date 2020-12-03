Danville police search for suspect wanted in connection with Nov. 14 shooting

Danville authorities are looking for a 25-year-old suspect charged in a November shooting.

Kaos Green is facing charges of aggravated assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to an incident on Nov. 14, police reported in a news release.

It was shortly after midnight on Nov. 14 when officers responded to the parking lot in the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road after a 26-year-old man was seriously injured when he was shot in the torso, police said.

"Bystanders took him to the hospital where he was stabilized and transported to UNC Medical Center," police wrote in the news release.

Officials said evidence shows that Green and the victim knew one another, and an "altercation" led to the shooting.

Anyone with information may call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.