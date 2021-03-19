 Skip to main content
Danville police search for suspects in robbery
Danville

Danville police search for suspects in robbery

Suspect Vehicle

Danville police are searching for two suspects they believe left a West Main Street hotel early Sunday morning in this Nissan vehicle.

 Danville Police Department, provided
Suspect

Danville police are searching for two suspects in an early Sunday morning robbery.
Robbery Suspect

Danville police are searching for two suspects in an early Sunday morning robbery.

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in an early Sunday morning robbery.

Authorities said it happened in the 3500 block of West Main Street, the location of the Travel Inn.

"The victim reported to police that he was at a hotel room having some drinks with two men that he did not know," officials wrote in a news release Friday afternoon. One man pulled out a handgun and hit the victim in the head while demanding his wallet, the release said.

The victim handed over his wallet and the suspects then took some of his belongings and left, police said. The victim suffered a cut on his head.

The suspects left in a white Nissan sedan with Virginia license plates. Police released photos of the suspects and vehicle Friday afternoon hoping area residents could help identify two two involved.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

 

