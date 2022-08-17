Danville police search for two suspects in Tuesday homicide

Authorities are searching for two suspects — a juvenile and a 19-year-old — in a Tuesday afternoon homicide.

Officers found Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville, dead in an apartment at 308 Halifax St. after responding to a shots fired call at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a news release reported.

Duffy suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officials have brought charged against two suspects in the homicide.

Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, is wanted on charges of robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon "in relation to this incident that ended in the death of Mr. Duffy," police wrote in the release.

Oliver left the scene in the possession of a gun. Police describe him as "considered armed and dangerous."

An unidentified 14-year-old from Danville also is being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony from this incident. His identity is being withheld because of his age while the investigation continues, police said.

"Residents of the Halifax Street community and surrounding areas who may have any video surveillance cameras are still being asked to contact the Danville Police Department," officials said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to social media, residents may email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.