Danville police search for vehicle involved in Saturday crash

The Danville Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a Saturday afternoon crash with a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the wreck at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Franklin Turnpike near the city limits at Orphanage Road, a news release reported.

"A 26-year-old Danville resident was operating the motorcycle and received serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash," police wrote in the Tuesday morning report. "Witnesses described a small, four-door black sedan with tinted windows as being involved in the crash in some way and leaving the scene before law enforcement arrived."

Police found surveillance video showing the vehicle they believe was involved. The car may have damage to the passenger side, but the extent is unknown, the release stated.

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.