Danville police searching for man, two teens in Saturday burglary

A man and two teenagers are wanted in connection with a burglary that happened Saturday evening in the 200 block of Jordan Street in Danville.

Solomon Ceraphin, 21, is wanted by the Danville Police Department in connection to the incident, a news release reported Monday morning.

Also facing charges are a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, the news release stated. The 17-year-old is wanted on a burglary charge and the 16-year-old faces burglary and firearms-related charges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three suspects are from Danville. Police did not provide names of the two juveniles.

A resident reported three people broke into a Jordan Street house at around 6 p.m. Saturday. One of the suspects fired a gun, but no one was hurt, police said. The resident, who recognized the suspects, ran from the home and called 911.

The suspects stole some items and fled before officers arrived, police reported.

All three suspects are at large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 434-793-0000, or use the crime tips app CARE.

—From staff reports