Danville police searching for two suspects after cash register taken from store

Danville police are searching for two suspects after a cash register was taken from a store Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to to a "local convenience store" in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. Authorities did not immediately disclose the name of the store in a Friday afternoon news release.

"One man grabbed a register and ran on foot into a vehicle," police wrote in a statement when posting two photos of the wanted suspects.

Video shows one man wearing a grey sweatshirt with a red hood and blue jeans. The other suspects appears to have a green short and black pants.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000 or calling 911.

In addition, residents may approach officer or reach out via social medial, email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov or using the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, police reported.