Danville police: Shoplifting suspect assaults officer before fleeing in vehicle, leading to multiple wrecks at Walmart

Two people are in custody after a shoplifting suspect assaulted a police officer and fled in a vehicle Friday afternoon, causing multiple wrecks.

The shoplifting incident occurred at Danville's Walmart just after 2 p.m.

A Danville police officer was assaulted and injured by one of the shoplifting suspects, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

After assaulting the officer, the suspect got into a vehicle and fled. The driver of the vehicle caused at least two wrecks while fleeing the scene, Richardson said.

The two suspects were apprehended and are in custody, he said.

The police officer's injuries were being assessed following the incident, Richardson said.

Other details, including the identity of the suspects, were not available Friday afternoon.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.