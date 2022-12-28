 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

Danville police: Sunrise store on North Main Street robbed at gunpoint

The Danville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning robbery of a convenience store in North Danville.

It was shortly after 8 a.m. when officers responded to the call at Sunrise in the 2200 block of North Main Street, a news release stated.

A man came into the store, flashed a gun and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police reported. The suspect then ran off from the store.

Suspect

The Danville Police Department searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning robbery the Sunrise convenience store on North Main Street.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery. Police didn't provide any other details of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information on the robbery is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Residents also may use social media or the crime tips app CARE to contact authorities.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

