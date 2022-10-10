Danville police to step up patrols as colder months bring more thefts from vehicles

The Danville Police Department will be beefing up patrols for an expected climb in thefts from vehicles during the upcoming cold months.

The city's law enforcement will increase its presence at convenience markets and shopping centers, where it's not uncommon for customers to leave their cars unlocked — and in some cases, idling — while they make a quick dash into a store to buy a few items.

"We'll start toward the end of the month, being that it gets colder and the shopping season is coming into effect too," said Danville Police Department Lt. Johnny West.

Thefts from vehicles tend to rise this time of year, occurring from late October to March, West said.

The most common items taken include purses, wallets and cellphones, as well as laptops, West said.

"People are looking in there and trying to see things they can pick up and walk away with," he said.

Officers who spot vehicle owners leaving their cars idling or unlocked usually try to remind them to lock their doors, West said. While break-ins of locked vehicles do happen, but most cases of theft involve someone checking door handles to see if they're unlocked, he said.

Also, don't leave valuable items in a car, he said, adding that if someone must, "the best thing to do is to keep things out of sight."

Areas for added patrol will include Coleman Marketplace, Riverside Shopping Center, Danville Mall, King's Plaza and Walmart at Mount Cross Road and the surrounding shopping areas, West said.

However, there are no particular stores or shopping centers where thefts from vehicles are concentrated, he pointed out. They also happen in front of residences where residents leave their unattended cars running to warm them up on cold mornings, West said.

"It's more a crime of opportunity," he said.

As for thefts of vehicles themselves, the department reported a surge in incidents involving perpetrators stealing cars.

After seeing 55 motor-vehicle thefts in 2020, the department reported there were 86 in 2021 — an increase by more than half. There were 59 throughout Danville from October 2021 to early February 2022, Danville Police Sgt. Dustin Shively said in February.

“There’s no particular area they’re targeting,” Shively said of the car thieves at the time. “It’s all over the city.”

Incidents were occurring both at businesses and residences, with the increasing thefts attributed to both an uptick in people leaving unlocked cars running and unattended and more perpetrators looking for vehicles to steal.

The thefts appeared to be for the purpose of taking the car for a joyride or getting from one place to another. Thieves will drive the vehicles to a location and then leave them behind.

It can take from two days to weeks to recover the stolen vehicle.