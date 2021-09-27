Danville restaurant owner sentenced for food stamp fraud

A Danville restaurant owner was sentenced in a Roanoke federal court Monday for food stamp fraud.
Bobby Lee James, 69, the owner of Seaford and More, received one year and a day in prison. He pleaded guilty in January to charges of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as SNAP — by exchanging cash for SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Justice. He also pleaded guilty to one county of wire fraud.
After an investigation, James admitted that he redeemed SNAP benefits in exchange for cash between 2010 and 2018, a news release reported. Saying he knew what he was doing was wrong, he also admitted to directing employees to do the same.
In total, Seafood and More caused nearly $1.83 million in loses to the SNAP program.
He could have faced up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.