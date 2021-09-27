Danville restaurant owner sentenced for food stamp fraud

A Danville restaurant owner was sentenced in a Roanoke federal court Monday for food stamp fraud.

Bobby Lee James, 69, the owner of Seaford and More, received one year and a day in prison. He pleaded guilty in January to charges of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as SNAP — by exchanging cash for SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Justice. He also pleaded guilty to one county of wire fraud.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After an investigation, James admitted that he redeemed SNAP benefits in exchange for cash between 2010 and 2018, a news release reported. Saying he knew what he was doing was wrong, he also admitted to directing employees to do the same.

In total, Seafood and More caused nearly $1.83 million in loses to the SNAP program.

He could have faced up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.