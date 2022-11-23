Danville sheriff: 37-year-old dies hours after being brought to city jail

A 37-year-old Danville man died Tuesday hours after he was brought to the Danville City Jail, authorities report.

It was about 2:45 p.m. when Anthony Lee Wyatt arrived at the facility following an arrest on a charge of public intoxication, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul wrote in a news release.

At about 5:25 p.m., a supervisor in what Mondul described as the "control room" noticed Wyatt "was laying on the floor and appeared to not be moving."

That's when the supervisor called deputies to check on the inmate.

"Upon entering the holding cell, deputies checked his vitals [and] found that he did not have a pulse, and started CPR," Mondul wrote in the release.

Deputies and a member of the medical staff continued to give aid to Wyatt until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived. Emergency crew members "worked together to revive Wyatt and were able to get a pulse," Mondul said.

The Danville Life Saving Crew arrived within five minutes of being called, Modul confirmed to the Register & Bee on Wednesday. Meanwhile, jail employees were performing CPR the whole time.

He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead.

The control room is monitored by at least one person at all times, the sheriff told the Register & Bee, and all cells can be viewed at the same time.

"It was only a couple of minutes before the supervisor manning the Control Room noticed he was having a problem," Mondul said in an email when asked how long the inmate was on the ground before someone noticed.

Mondul said the Danville Police Department is investigating the incident, per procedure.