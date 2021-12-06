Danville Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty scam

Suspected scammers are posing as Danville Sheriff's Office officials and asking for money over the phone claiming the person has missed jury duty, authorities report.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said they are using the office's phone number — 434-799-5135 — further compounding the scam.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If you have really missed jury duty, you will be contacted via a summons or in person by a uniformed deputy," Mondul wrote in a news release. "The scammers are also telling people to come to our physical address" at 401 Patton St.

Mondul said residents should never give money over the phone or in person in front of the courthouse. Anyone with questions about the call should contact the sheriff's office at 434-799-5135.

Also, if anyone is asked to come to the courthouse, they should step inside and talk to a deputy in uniform, Mondul said.