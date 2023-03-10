A stepped-up police presence will be visible in Danville starting Sunday.

For the second time, the Danville Police Department is teaming up with the Virginia State Police for a program called Operation Bold Blue Line launched last year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In December, the organizations partnered to use what police call “data-driven analysis” to target certain sections of the city. The goal was to reduce traffic crashes and violent crime. The initiative also netted drugs and illegal weapons.

Operation Bold Blue Line is a program launched to combat shootings, homicides and violent crimes in areas of Virginia, according to the state.

From Sunday through March 24, residents will notice more marked police vehicles throughout the city.

“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin said when he launched the program in October. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.”

In December, authorities seized 27.3 pounds of marijuana, 1,262 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms — one stolen — and one vehicle, the Danville Police Department reported.

Specific locations identified for this round of the "planned, proactive operation" include Nor Dan Drive, Halifax Road, South Boston Road, Riverside Drive, Central Boulevard, Franklin Turnpike, Craghead Street, Memorial Drive, Mountain View Drive, South Main Street, West Main Street and Mount Cross Road.

“The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership,” Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said in a news release about the December team-up. “Working together, we took illegal guns and drugs off of the streets of our city, making our community a safer place.”

During December traffic stops, there were 417 summons and 99 warnings issued along with three arrests made. Also, state troopers conducted 199 traffic stops and made 479 felony and misdemeanor charges, according to police. There were 25 speeding-related charges and 54 seat belt violation charges.

According to the governor’s office, other parts of the initiative include:

Supporting existing law enforcement by fixing pay and wage compression,

Supporting new law enforcement with a recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent,

Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment,

Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars, and

Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses, and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.