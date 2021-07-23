Danville store manager recovers with bullet in his head

Dacha Fitzgerald, 29, of Bassett, says the bullet is still in his head after being shot while at work in Danville but he’s thankful to be alive and recovering at home.
Fitzgerald was working at the American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance store he manages on Riverside Drive in Danville shortly before 2:30 p.m. on July 14 when police said he was shot in the head by another employee.
Police arrested Jaivon Alonzo Scott, 32, behind the AutoZone nearby after he was chased down by three police officers.
A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
Fitzgerald was shot once in the back of the head and was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Danville, where he was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Fitzgerald was treated and released and went back to Roanoke for a follow-up visit Thursday, when the trauma surgeon removed the staples and made sure the wound was healing properly.
“They are not going to remove the bullet as it will probably work itself out and, if not, will not move or cause future issues,” Fitzgerald wrote in an update on his Facebook page. “I do have a severe concussion that will have to be monitored until the symptoms go away ... still in some pain and my ears are still ringing.”
Fitzgerald said doctors tell him he will likely be out of work for a “month or two” while he recovers.
Fitzgerald is a graduate of Magna Vista High School and has been a member of the Bassett Rescue Squad since 2012, where he is nicknamed the “Mayor of Bassett” because of his outgoing personality and ability to relate easily with others.
Members of the squad said the first few days after Fitzgerald was shot were filled with emotion.
“There has been some tears shed down here and lots of hugging,” Bassett Rescue Squad Captain Jeff Fulcher told WDBJ-7, a Roanoke television station.
Police say that Scott was on duty at the store when the shooting occurred, and other employees were there also, but Fitzgerald was the only person injured.
Scott was charged with malicious assault, possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony — first offense, shooting in the commission of a felony, and maliciously shooting inside an occupied building.
Scott was arraigned the day after he was charged and is due back in Danville General District Court on Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
A GoFundMe account has been setup for Fitzgerald to help cover expenses with a goal of raising $5,000. As of Friday afternoon, $1,245 had been raised.
