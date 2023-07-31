A 32-year-old Danville resident was arrested last week in a deadly shooting outside a night club in Caswell County, North Carolina.

On Monday, authorities announced that Lawan Jamar Terry was taken into custody Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in the Feb. 6, 2022, homicide of Daren Lorenzo Hairston, 21, of Danville.

It was sometime in the early morning hours — from 1:45 to 2 a.m. — that Hairston was shot in the parking lot of Lucky’s bar, authorities reported to the Register & Bee last year. When deputies arrived responding to a call of a shooting, they found Hairston dead of a gunshot wound.

At the time, officials said multiple shots were fired in the incident.

While in Caswell County, Lucky’s — located at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence, North Carolina — is only a few feet from the Danville city limits.

Terry was arrested by the Alamance County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office on a felony fugitive warrant from Caswell, authorities wrote in a news release.

Alamance is the county located directly south of Caswell.

Terry was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center with no bond. His first court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The arrest comes after several pleas for the public to step forward with information in the death.

“The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public for persons or persons who may be responsible for the homicide,” authorities wrote in a news release in May.

Last year — in another attempt to get information from the public — police upped the cash reward for information in the homicide that leads to an arrest or identification of a suspect to $2,500.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.