 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Danville suspect arrested in fatal N.C. shooting

  • 0

A Danville suspect in a deadly shooting in Yanceyville, North Carolina, is being held in jail with no bond.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson, 20, of Danville, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina.

The Caswell County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call near 397 W. Church St. in Yanceyville, North Carolina, on Saturday night, authorities reported.

Johnson — who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back — was taken to Sovah Health-Danville before deputies arrived on scene Saturday evening.

Johnson died early Sunday morning from her injuries, a news release stated.

Thompson, who was arrested Sunday afternoon, will have his first court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He's being held in the Caswell County Detention Center.

Officials have not provided any other details on the shooting, including a motive.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson

Thompson
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Devastating’: Thousands more told to evacuate from Sydney floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert