Danville suspect charged in possible fatal overdose, one of three reported last week

Authorities have charged 36-year-old Joshua Allen, of Danville in a drug investigation surrounding a possible fatal overdose, the Danville Police Department reported Tuesday.
The death was one of three suspected heroin-related overdoses the police department announced last week that have occurred since Nov. 27.
It was that day that family members called 911 to report someone unresponsive, police wrote Tuesday in a release. Emergency workers responded and took a 29-year-old woman to an unspecified hospital, where she died.
Officers immediately launched an investigation.
Investigators said the evidence indicated that Allen distributed heroin to the victim and that her death likely was a result of the drug use, the release stated.
Allen turned himself in last Wednesday and was released on bond. He's charged with distribution of controlled substance, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis.
The release noted police and the Danville Commonwealth's Attorney's office will "review potential future charges once the medical examiner’s report is complete."
Police are withholding the victim's name until the medical examiner confirms the cause of death.
Since 2019, the Danville Police Department has partnered with Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services — along with other agencies — to address opioid addiction.
One way the groups are combating the problem is by tracking. That data shows 44 victims of non-fatal overdoses and six total deaths this year. Three of those occurred in the last week, police said.
In May, the city police department issued naloxone — an opioid-overdose antidote — to officers. Since then, police have used the it six times in what were termed "life-saving overdose situations."
Danville Police Department is reminding residents that officials will offer help and referrals to those with opioid addiction.
Anyone wanting help may ask any officer, go to the Sovah Health-Danville emergency room or contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services at 434-793-4922.
