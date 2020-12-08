Danville suspect charged in possible fatal overdose, one of three reported last week

Authorities have charged 36-year-old Joshua Allen, of Danville in a drug investigation surrounding a possible fatal overdose, the Danville Police Department reported Tuesday.

The death was one of three suspected heroin-related overdoses the police department announced last week that have occurred since Nov. 27.

It was that day that family members called 911 to report someone unresponsive, police wrote Tuesday in a release. Emergency workers responded and took a 29-year-old woman to an unspecified hospital, where she died.

Officers immediately launched an investigation.

Investigators said the evidence indicated that Allen distributed heroin to the victim and that her death likely was a result of the drug use, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen turned himself in last Wednesday and was released on bond. He's charged with distribution of controlled substance, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis.

The release noted police and the Danville Commonwealth's Attorney's office will "review potential future charges once the medical examiner’s report is complete."

Police are withholding the victim's name until the medical examiner confirms the cause of death.