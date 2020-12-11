Danville suspect sought in rash of catalytic converter thefts

Authorities are searching for a 39-year-old Danville man wanted in connection with a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

Daniel R. Solis is charged with two counts of grand larceny, trespassing and unlawfully entering a vehicle, police announced in a news release.

Police have noticed a citywide pattern of catalytic converter theft from vehicle exhaust systems recently. The devices are designed to act as a line of defense against harmful exhaust system emissions by turning pollutants into harmless gasses, police recently explained in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An expensive metal used in manufacturing catalytic converters is a target of thieves.

Solis is also wanted out of Boydton for violating a court order. Investigators are coordinating with nearby localities to see if there's a connection to any other thefts.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.