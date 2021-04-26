Danville suspect sought in shooting incident

Suspect sought in shooting

A man is wanted for firing shots in the 300 block of Wendell Scott Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Danville police are searching for Danville resident Derrick Lamont Miller, 35, in connection with shooting that happened at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was reported injured and no property was found damaged by the bullets, a news release from the police department stated.

Officers responded the 300 block of Wendell Scott Drive to a call for shots fired. They searched the area and found several shell casings.

Detectives followed up on the case over the next few days and identified Miller as the shooter. They obtained several firearm-related felony warrants on him.

Miller remains at large and police ask that anyone who may have information on this case or his whereabouts to contact them at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

—From staff reports