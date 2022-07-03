Danville suspect wanted in deadly N.C. shooting

A 20-year-old Danville suspect is wanted in a fatal shooting Saturday evening in Caswell County, North Carolina.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call near 397 W. Church St. in Yanceyville, North Carolina, on Saturday night, according to a news release.

Before authorities arrived, 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, was taken to Sovah Health-Danville suffering from two gunshot wounds to her back.

Johnson died early Sunday morning from her injuries, the release stated.

The sheriff's office has obtained an arrest warrant for Ky'un Thompson, of Danville, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Caswell County officials are asking if anyone knows the location of Thompson — who is considered armed and dangerous, police said — to call the sheriff's office at 336-694-2555.