Danville suspects in February fatal shooting to go on trial together

Two men suspected in the fatal February shooting of 19-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald will be tried together.
Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds granted a request — known as a motion for joinder — Tuesday afternoon from Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman for Avion Burton and Earlquan Williams to be tried together.
But Reynolds' decision did not come before Williams' attorney, Lee Smallwood, requested to be excused from Tuesday's hearing due to a conflict of interest because of his and his wife's personal relationship with a witness.
"This is something I've discovered within the last hour," Smallwood told the judge.
It would be inappropriate to participate as an attorney in Tuesday's hearing, Smallwood said. Burton, 20, is represented by Mark Williams.
Newman disagreed with Smallwood's request, pointing out that the witness's only connection to the case was finding Fitzgerald's body in the street.
Reynolds saw Smallwood's relationship with the individual as minor in terms of the case.
"It's tangential," Reynolds said.
Also, Earlquan Williams, 21, has been in jail awaiting trial for five months and it could take nearly that much longer for a new attorney to prepare for the case, Reynolds said.
"It might take counsel four months to get ready," he said.
It's within Burton's and Earlquan Williams' rights to have their case resolved expeditiously, Reynolds added.
"We're going to move forward [with the hearing]," he told Smallwood.
However, if Smallwood feels he should not serve as counsel in the case, the court can have a separate hearing for that, Reynolds added.
Newman alleges that Burton and Earlquan Williams were acting together in connection with the fatal shooting of Fitzgerald.
Smallwood also disagreed with holding a joint trial because Burton's statements could result in bias against Earlquan Williams and create an unjust trial for him.
Reynolds disagreed and pointed to the need for "judicial economy" in the case.
"The court believes it appropriate to join the cases," he said.
Fitzgerald was the go-between in a drug deal in which the accused were the buyers, Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.
Police arrested Burton in March and Earlquan Williams was arrested at his home in February.
Both men face charges of first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Earlquan Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
A resident called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 3 to report a man, later identified as Fitzgerald, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Police said Fitzgerald, a resident of Pittsylvania County, and Burton grew up together.
Fitzgerald had just become a father days before his death.