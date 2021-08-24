Danville suspects in February fatal shooting to go on trial together

"It might take counsel four months to get ready," he said.

It's within Burton's and Earlquan Williams' rights to have their case resolved expeditiously, Reynolds added.

"We're going to move forward [with the hearing]," he told Smallwood.

However, if Smallwood feels he should not serve as counsel in the case, the court can have a separate hearing for that, Reynolds added.

Newman alleges that Burton and Earlquan Williams were acting together in connection with the fatal shooting of Fitzgerald.

Smallwood also disagreed with holding a joint trial because Burton's statements could result in bias against Earlquan Williams and create an unjust trial for him.

Reynolds disagreed and pointed to the need for "judicial economy" in the case.

"The court believes it appropriate to join the cases," he said.

Fitzgerald was the go-between in a drug deal in which the accused were the buyers, Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.

Police arrested Burton in March and Earlquan Williams was arrested at his home in February.