Danville teen killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting

A Danville teenager was killed and a 24-year-old woman injured in an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting.

It was about 3:50 a.m. when the Danville Police Department responded to the 700 block of Stokes Street for the report of someone shot, a news release reported.

Officers found a Ja'Quise De'Juan Beard, 19, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead.

Another Danville woman suffered injuries that weren't life threatening and was transported for medical treatment.

"The suspects in this incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street," police wrote in a news release. "This appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act."

Crime scene investigators were still on the scene Saturday morning. Members of the Danville Police Department's investigative bureau ask that any resident with video surveillance cameras in the area of Stokes Street and surrounding areas to contact the department.

Also, anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the suspects in this case may contact the Danville Police Department by calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111. In addition, residents may reach out through social media accounts or use of the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

This marks the second homicide this week. Police are still investigating a Wednesday night shooting death of a 23-year-old at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road, a news release reported.

Police found Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died early Thursday morning, police said.