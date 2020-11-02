Danville to get nearly $500,000 to combat violent crime by expanding Project Imagine program

Danville will get nearly $500,000 in federal money to fight violent crime, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

“We cannot simply prosecute our way out of the gang violence problem that persists in Danville and other communities in the Western District of Virginia,” United States Attorney Bubar said in a news release. “These funds will allow the city of Danville to provide critical programming for young people who may be tempted to enter the destructive gang lifestyle.

Bubar noted the city has "made great strides" in reducing violent crime.

The $488,595 in federal money will be spread out over three years and to allow expansion of the city’s Project Imagine, a workforce readiness program for gangs and at-risk youth ages 15-21. The program provides paid work experience, on-the-job mentoring, life skills instruction and resources that help them after they complete the nine-week program.

Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert David, who created the Project Imagine program in 2018, said three new outreach coordinators will be hired, a 15-hour job training program for those 18 and under will be created and a strength-based assessment for participating youths will be provided as well.

