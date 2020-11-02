Danville to get nearly $500,000 to combat violent crime by expanding Project Imagine program

Danville will get nearly $500,000 in federal money to fight violent crime, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
“We cannot simply prosecute our way out of the gang violence problem that persists in Danville and other communities in the Western District of Virginia,” United States Attorney Bubar said in a news release. “These funds will allow the city of Danville to provide critical programming for young people who may be tempted to enter the destructive gang lifestyle.
Bubar noted the city has "made great strides" in reducing violent crime.
The $488,595 in federal money will be spread out over three years and to allow expansion of the city’s Project Imagine, a workforce readiness program for gangs and at-risk youth ages 15-21. The program provides paid work experience, on-the-job mentoring, life skills instruction and resources that help them after they complete the nine-week program.
Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert David, who created the Project Imagine program in 2018, said three new outreach coordinators will be hired, a 15-hour job training program for those 18 and under will be created and a strength-based assessment for participating youths will be provided as well.
“We formulate goals based on their strengths,” David said.
Despite misconceptions, Project Imagine is not connected with the Danville Police Department. David works under the city manager.
Project Imagine has not only become more popular locally. It has received national recognition, as well.
Earlier this year, David was named a winner of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center. The award recognizes his accomplishments in gang prevention and intervention.
The program also received the President’s Award from the Virginia Municipal League in October 2019.
The federal funding announced Monday will come from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs to help Danville in its gang prevention, intervention and suppression efforts, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced Monday.
The grants are part of more than $458 million to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the country.
