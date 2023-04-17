The Danville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications — those that are old, unwanted or expired — that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Locally, the event will happen at Centra Medical located at 414 Park Ave. in Danville.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.