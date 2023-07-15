A 44-year-old Danville woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the Saturday stabbing death of her mother, marking the seventh homicide of the year, Danville authorities report.

It was about 11:45 a.m. Saturday when officers with the Danville Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Wimbish Place — in the western part of the city — for what a news release described as a well-being check.

Officers found Marie Boynton, 61, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Boynton dead a short time later.

Boynton's daughter, Ebonie Michelle Holm, is being held in Danville City Jail with no bond.

Beyond traffic infractions spanning 2014 to 2018, online court records did not reveal any previous criminal charges for Holm in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

Authorities did not release any other details in the statement, but did note no other suspects are being sought.

When asked who called 911 to initiate the well-being check, Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell said that was part of the investigation and he couldn't provide any other information.

"Can’t go into those details," Bell wrote in a text message to the Danville Register & Bee.

Bell confirmed Danville police held a A H.E.A.R.T. Walk in the area Saturday since most neighbors were already home. The walks — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — come after after violence in an area. The idea behind these walks isn’t to collect more details on a crime, but instead check with the residents and provide resources to cope with the tragedy.

Often police officers go door-to-door in a neighborhood and talk with residents following a homicide or other traumatic incident.

Saturday's death elevated Danville's 2023 homicide count to seven. There were eight homicides reported last year in the city.

"Arrests have been made in all of the homicides this year," Bell told the Register & Bee on Saturday.

Anyone who has information on the latest incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.