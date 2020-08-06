Danville woman dies in Thursday morning crash

A 65-year-old Danville woman died from injuries suffered in a car crash that happened in the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road Thursday morning, authorities report.
Wilda Clear turned out of Ash Street and onto Piney Forest Road around 7:35 a.m., at which point a Honda Accord smashed into the driver’s side of her car. Clear died from her injuries at a hospital, while the driver of the Honda Accord “sustained serious injuries,” the Danville Police Department reports.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The police department is still investigating the cause of the crash, which reduced traffic on Piney Forest Road to a single lane in each direction for several hours.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Danville Police Department.
- Caleb Ayers
