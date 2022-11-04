Danville woman pleads guilty to student loan fraud

A 43-year-old Danville woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to student loan fraud, the United States Department of Justice reports.

Appearing in Roanoke, Karren Warren waived her right to be indicted, according to a news release. She pleaded guilty to one count of student loan fraud and one count of unlawful transfer or possession of identification affecting interstate commerce.

She faces up to 15 years in prison.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement via news release.

Authorities said she used personal information of others to submit and receive the fraudulent loans.

From 2013 to 2018, according to court documents, she "devised a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Education (USDOE), the American Public University System (APUS) and Capella University by preparing and submitting false FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) forms," the news release stated.

The Department of Justice said she admitted to recruiting others to provide their personal information. In turn, she used those details to prepare and submit fraudulent enrollment applications.

"Once the financial aid was obtained, Warren enrolled the individuals, whose names had been submitted using the false FAFSAs, in online educational institutions. Most individuals enrolled in this manner either did not participate or withdrew from the courses," the release stated. "Warren then converted the federal financial aid funds for her personal use, thus failing to use the funds solely for education-related expenses as required by USDOE."

Prosecutors said she caused a loss of at least $264,000.

The United States Department of Education and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene R. Day is prosecuting the case.