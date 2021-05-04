Daughter convicted of felony homicide, elder abuse and neglect in Pittsylvania County

“They were immediately accusing me of hurting my mother,” she said.

She told the court her house was clean while her mom lived there, but the prosecution — and ultimately the jury — did not buy her story.

The home was in terrible condition, the prosecution pointed out, with dogs in the house, feces and flies. Urine, ammonia and feces could be smelled from outside the home.

Tipton denied there was a fly infestation in her home and denied accusations of locking her mother in her room.

Johnson pressed her on the stand, asking her how her mother got maggots in her private area in April if the house was clean.

“I don’t know,” Tipton answered.

Prosecutors also pointed out that in May 2020, Brianna’s 5-year-old daughter was seen entering the reeking house seemingly unaffected. That indicated that the home had been filthy for so long that the child was used to it, the prosecution said.

Tipton also testified that she did not wake her mother to change her diapers at night. She would put two diapers on her mother at night, she said.

Tipton’s attorney, Michael Nicholas, during his arguments, told the court that she was a responsible caregiver.