Defense points to unreliable evidence as jury finds man not guilty in 2016 Danville shooting death

Cox and Graves went to the bathroom together and talked, she testified. After they left the bathroom, she saw the three males, including Paco, coming down the hallway. The trio went into a second bedroom and Graves and Cox went into the living room, she testified.

The three men then left the apartment by the front door and came back in.

“They went straight to Mark, shot him twice,” Cox testified.

They took Graves back to the kitchen, she said.

One of the men said, “This is going to be about some money you owe me,” Cox testified.

Womack had gunshot wounds to his right hand and left chest.

She said the shooter had tattoos on his face and neck, the same ones that Womack has, including one on the left side of his face that spells out "Zilla," the prosecution pointed out.

But the defense said during opening arguments that Cox had been smoking crack that morning and that it was Paco Mayo — who has died since the incident — who shot Graves. In addition, Womack was never in the residence during the time of the shooting, the defense argued.

There is no DNA or fingerprints from Womack in the apartment, Padgett said.