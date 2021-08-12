Details emerge in Danville slaying; victim's girlfriend says suspect 'came out shooting'

The girlfriend of the victim in a fatal May shooting at Purdum Woods painted a stark picture of Jontavious Logan's last moments.
Logan, armed with a weapon, went to knock on the door of suspect Majusty Miles' girlfriend at the apartment complex on May 19. When Logan reached the bottom of the steps toward the apartment, "Majusty came out shooting at him," said Kaylie Lowe, during a preliminary hearing for Miles in Danville General District Court on Thursday morning.
After the shots were fired, Logan ran back up the steps toward Lowe's car.
"He got to the top of the steps and collapsed," Lowe told the court, adding that he had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Though Logan had a gun, Lowe said she did not see him point it at Miles. Lowe had driven Logan to Purdum Woods and said in court she was there to visit a friend.
The incident is believed to stem from a dispute between Lowe and Miles' girlfriend, who lived at Purdum Woods.
Danville Police Department Sgt. Evan Wilson testified that Miles had been banned from the property the afternoon before Logan's death.
Lowe testified Logan had also been banned from the complex.
Miles, 19, of Danville, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Logan, also 19, with additional charges possible.
"Other charges related to the incident may be brought as direct indictments," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bo Palmore told the Danville Register & Bee.
The grand jury will meet Aug. 23, "so the case should be indicted that day," Palmore said.
The shooting happened at Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Blvd. at 7:45 p.m. May 19.
Logan was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest near the K building of the apartment complex.
Police have said neither Miles nor Logan lived at Purdum Woods Apartments.