Documents: Danville suspect accused in attack involving 'selfie stick and his fists,' stealing vehicle

A 24-year-old Danville man is accused of attacking someone "with a selfie stick and his fists" before stealing their car Sunday on Paxton Street, court documents show.

Trequan Cobbs, who has been charged with assault and battery, entering a house with the intent to commit assault and battery, and grand larceny of a vehicle, was located and arrested without incident on the 300 block of Campbell Street on Monday, Danville police spokesman Richard Chivvis said.

The suspect knew the person who was attacked, police report.

“They have a history, a relationship, whatever you want to call it," Chivvis said.

Cobbs is accused of breaking into a house, attacking a person inside and then driving off with their car, police report.

Documents do not state where the selfie stick — a telescoping rod used to take pictures with the front-facing camera of a smartphone — came from or why the attack happened.

The 2019 Ford Escape stolen was a rental vehicle. When police found the car, parked in front of the house where Cobbs was arrested, officers also found that he left a teeth covering called a grill in the vehicle.