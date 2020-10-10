Domestic violence calls rise over summer, but police aren't sure if pandemic was a cause

The strategy will use crime data analysis with a problem-solving approach to better identify potential victims and appropriately respond to problematic domestic situations

Domestic-related incident calls for service represent the single largest category of calls for service for police and continue to be one of the most dangerous calls for officers, Chivvis said.

Danville had a total of 1,007, 818 and 838 overall domestic-related calls for service in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. During that three-year period, there were 234 incidents of aggravated domestic assault and four domestic related homicides, Chivvis said.

"How the police respond in a domestic violence call for service plays a fundamental role in connecting the victim, the offender and other family members to needed services," Chivvis said. "With this in mind, these funds will help provide tailored training to officers and support the implementation of the Domestic Violence Repeat Incident Strategy into the Department’s current Stratified Policing Model."