Dozens of animals seized from Callands home

Pittsylvania County authorities seized dozens of animals last week at a Callands home.

On Sept. 6, officers from the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an undisclosed home for the report of abandoned pets, according to news release.

Officers found the front door open and more than 80 animals in the home. That evening, animal control seized approximately 30 dogs — many puppies — and transported them to a veterinarian. The news release described those dogs as "in distress."

A Pittsylvania County building official condemned the home and Pittsylvania County Animal Control seized the remaining animals including more than 60 dogs and five cats in all.

As of Monday morning, the animals were in the care of the team at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, which remains open for normal operations.

The center will announce when the animals are available for viewing and adoption, the release stated.

Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney are continuing the investigation, the release stated.

In April, 68 dogs were seized from a home in Hurt. Then, a search warrant was served at a residence on Peninsula Place where authorities discovered dozens of labradoodles — both male and female in a variety of breeds and ages — at the site. Many of the canines appeared to be in poor condition.

"I was scared,” said Christine Warren, operations manager at the shelter. “I had never been so scared in my entire career as I was that night. We knew that they had been starving because they were all skin and bones, so when we fed them, we fed them slowly. If we fed them too fast, then they would’ve thrown up all the nutrients that they had eaten.”

By the middle of last month, all 68 had been adopted into new homes.