During jury deliberations, man pleads guilty in Danville homicide

Earlquan Williams, the second man charged in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Fitzgerald last year, will serve 16 1/2 years in prison for the murder.

Williams, 22, stood trial for the incident last week in Danville Circuit Court but pleaded guilty to charges while the jury deliberated.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The jury would have found Williams guilty of the charges anyway, said Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman.

As part of a plea deal, Williams was sentenced to 33 years in prison with 16 1/2 years suspended, leaving 16 1/2 years to serve.

"We felt that was a fair resolution," Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday. "It's also nice to see that [Williams' guilt] was what the jury was going to find."

Williams' trial was previously scheduled for April, but had been postponed after his public defender filed a motion claiming a conflict of interest and was removed from the case.

In April, Avion Burton, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder in Danville Circuit Court. He is serving a 14-year sentence for the Feb. 3, 2021, homicide that occurred on Cabell Street during a drug deal gone bad.

Burton’s plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Fitzgerald, 21, and Burton knew each other and had set up a drug deal on social media in which Burton would buy $2,000 worth of marijuana from Fitzgerald.

A witness at the scene, Fitzgerald’s partner in the deal, told police the two buyers — Burton and Earlquan Williams — drew weapons when a disagreement arose over the price of the marijuana.

“That witness that was there could not identify the two people and couldn’t say which of the two shot [Fitzgerald],” Newman said in April.