Eight previously incarcerated individuals graduate from Danville Police Department's new re-entry program

Venable, 36, was joined at the ceremony by his 9-year-old daughter, Brielle. He said he was glad to have her there to share in his proud moment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s hard making those phone calls from jail and not getting to see her. Now she can see her dad not in that negative light.”

He added that the program helped shape his own self image.

“I see myself more positive, and I feel like I can be a positive influence on others too as well for the people that’s been down the same path that I have,” said Venable, who spent 60 days at Danville’s Adult Detention Center.

Tory Coleman, another graduate, served 11 months at the Adult Detention Center, and he also spoke highly of the familial atmosphere he experienced as a member of the IDDU program.

“Coming through this program is a wonderful thing,” he said. “And knowing that when you think there’s no one out there to help you, there really is. And with this program, it’s shown me that.”