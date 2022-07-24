Elderly Pittsylvania County woman hospitalized after stabbing, robbery in her home

An elderly Pittsylvania County woman was stabbed in her hand after someone broke into her home Saturday evening, authorities report.

At about 10:15 p.m., the county 911 center received a call from a medical alert company about a burglary and assault in progress in the Pickway Road area in the eastern portion of Pittsylvania County, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, wrote in a news release.

When deputies responded they found the "elderly female with a wound to her hand," Taylor said. The victim's age was not specified.

"Authorities found that an offender broke into the victim’s residence, robbed and assaulted the victim by stabbing her in her hand," Taylor wrote in the release."

As of about 9 a.m. Sunday, the woman remained in an unidentified hospital. Her condition was not released.

K-9 units from the county's sheriff's office along with the Danville Police Department helped in the investigation. Authorities were planning to canvass the neighborhood Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. If information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of property for another, residents may qualify for a cash reward. A name — and/or phone number — isn't needed to qualify for the reward of up to $5,000.

In addition, residents may email tips to information to sar@pittgov.org