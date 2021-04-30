Evidence paints grisly picture of June 2020 stabbing in Pittsylvania County

"Defendant caught Mrs. Ochoa in the dining room," the summary states. "Mrs. Ochoa fell to the floor and defendant got on top of Mrs. Ochoa and continued to stab her."

Lopez tried to intervene, but Sanchez threw her off of him. Lopez' younger sister, Naomie Ochoa, had come out of her room and they both began screaming.

The victim's son, Isaac Rosales, heard the commotion from his bedroom in the basement and went upstairs to find his mother lying in from of him, surrounded by blood, according to the summary.

"Mr. Rosales then saw the defendant holding a 'broken machete' in his hands," the summary states.

Rosales grabbed a chair and used it to push Sanchez away from his mother.

"Defendant was covered in Mrs. Ochoa's blood," the summary states. "Defendant went into Mrs. Ochoa's bedroom and locked the door. At that point, Mrs. Ochoa was still alive, and Ms. Lopez told her that she loved her."

The victim stopped moving and her son put his head to her chest and listened for a heartbeat, but did not hear one. Rosales grabbed a knife and broke into the bedroom where Sanchez had retreated, according to the summary.