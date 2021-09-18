Facing staffing shortage, Danville Police Department at 'tipping point'

The Danville Police Department faces a staff shortage, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the bad image of law enforcement in general since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020.

"The shortage of employees has been a challenge," said Maj. Chris Wiles.

Under the department's four quadrants throughout the city, there are about 16-18 officers at each unit when fully staffed. But with a shortage of 20 law enforcement personnel overall, that means roughly five fewer than needed at each quadrant, Wiles said.

The department has just enough officers to cover its law-enforcement needs, but if more resign, that could affect the force's ability to answer all calls, Wiles said.

"We're at that tipping point," Wiles said during an interview recently.

Under the department's new neighborhood-oriented policing that started at the beginning of this year, the force went from a patrol platoon system to splitting the city into four quadrants.