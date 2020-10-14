 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal grand jury indicts Danville men on gun, drug charges
0 comments
top story

Federal grand jury indicts Danville men on gun, drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Danville men are facing federal drug and gun charges after indictments by a grand jury last week, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

The Danville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A grand jury indicted 43-year-old Kunta Daniels, with a host of charges including:

  • one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,
  • one count of distribution of methamphetamine,
  • one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine,
  • one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of crack cocaine,
  • one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and
  • failure to register a firearm under the National Firearms Act.

Joe Daniels, 60, is facing a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of cocaine and six counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Authorities did not reveal any other details of the case in the news release.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert