Federal grand jury indicts Danville men on gun, drug charges

Two Danville men are facing federal drug and gun charges after indictments by a grand jury last week, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

The Danville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation, according to a news release.

A grand jury indicted 43-year-old Kunta Daniels, with a host of charges including:

one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,

one count of distribution of methamphetamine,

one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine,

one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of crack cocaine,

one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and

failure to register a firearm under the National Firearms Act.

Joe Daniels, 60, is facing a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of cocaine and six counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Authorities did not reveal any other details of the case in the news release.